KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been sentenced in a deadly gas station shooting in March 2022.

Camoi Hendricks, a 31-year-old man, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in Jackson County Circuit Court. Hendricks pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

The shooting happened at a Phillips 66 gas station near James A. Reed Road and Banister Road in Kansas City.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to a shooting on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Officers found a Lexus parked at the gas pump with what appeared to be a bullet hole in the driver’s side window.

Kirk Whittaker, a 34-year-old man, was slumped over in the driver’s seat. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Surveillance video showed the suspect entering the store. It also showed him leaving the store and entering Whittaker’s vehicle on the passenger side. Hendricks remains in the vehicle for several minutes, then exits and walks over to his vehicle, walks back to Whittaker’s vehicle and leans inside.

Hendricks was then seen speeding away from the gas station.