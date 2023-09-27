KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man will spend nearly three decades behind bars for killing a man on an Amtrak train in Lee’s Summit last year.

Marquise Webb, 23, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and vehicle hijacking.

According to court records, Lee’s Summit police responded to an armed carjacking on Jan. 14, 2022, behind Konrad’s in Lee’s Summit. About the same time, police also were responding to a shooting on the Amtrak train in which the suspect had already left the train in Lee’s Summit.

The victim, identified as Richie T. Aaron Jr. of Independence, Missouri, was treated when the train stopped in Independence. He died at the scene.

Aaron’s widow filed a $100 million wrongful death lawsuit against Webb and Amtrak for her husband’s death.

The federal lawsuit claims other passengers on the train notified Amtrak personnel of multiple gunshots and that Aaron had been injured in the shooting. Passengers reported the train did not stop until it arrived in Independence, 35-minutes later.

According to the lawsuit, Amtrak made no effort to remain at the Lees Summit stop or stop the train along the route to connect with emergency crews and get help for Aaron.

The lawsuit also claims Amtrak doesn’t have adequate passenger security screenings, and doesn’t have metal detectors, body scanners, or display signs prohibiting firearms.

A Jackson County judge sentenced Webb to 28 years in prison.