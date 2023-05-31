GLADSTONE, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is sentenced to spend more time behind bars than he has been alive.

A judge sentenced 24-year-old Noah T. Cole to 28 years in prison.

Cole pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the arson and homicide at the London Towers Apartments in Gladstone.

Court documents show firefighters responded to the apartment complex around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2021.

Firefighters found the body of a man inside the burning apartment. Court documents show the victim was stabbed several times and then set on fire.

Charging documents show police searched Cole’s apartment. They found multiple items from the victim’s apartment along with bloody clothing and several knives during the search.