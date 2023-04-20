KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man will spend more than two decades in prison after he shot a metro teenager eight times because of the victim’s sexual orientation.

A federal judge sentenced Malachi Robinson, 25, to 21 years and 10 months in federal prison. He will serve the sentence without the opportunity for parole.

Robinson pleaded guilty to a hate crime on July 7, 2022.

By pleading guilty, Robinson admitted that he shot the then-16-year-old victim eight times with pistol to try to kill him because of his sexual orientation.

The teenager survived, but suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to court documents, Robinson and the victim met at a Kansas City Public Library branch on May 29, 2019.

Library surveillance video shows the victim walking away with Robinson following him. According to court documents, the two went to the Swope Park area and Robinson suggested they go into a wooded area to engage in a sex act.

When the victim changed his mind and turned to leave the woods, Robinson pulled the gun and fired repeatedly, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said at the same time Robinson messaged his girlfriend that he “might shoot this boy” because of his sexual orientation.

A bystander noticed the victim and called 911.

The victim survived the shooting, but has suffered long-term effects of the shooting. Federal prosecutors said he has undergone multiple surgeries and physical therapy. He also has several bullets inside of him.