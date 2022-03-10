KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year-old Kansas City man was sentenced to 13 years in prison for shooting a Z-Trip driver approximately 26 times during a robbery in 2018.

Derron Nevels pleaded guilty to the charge and will serve the sentence without the possibility of parole.

Nevels was picked up by a female Z-Tip driver, later identified as Teresa Meitl, on December 4, 2018. When they arrived at the destination, they waited for someone to bring out the payment for the ride.

When the other person showed up, Nevels had a firearm to the driver’s head.

Meitl told Nevels he was being recorded, but he continued. She turned around to grab on to Nevels’ firearm but the other person started hitting her and beating her.

In that moment, Nevels opened fire and shot approximately 26 times toward Meitl from the backseat.

Nevels and the other suspect ran from the scene, but returned 10 minutes later to get a cell phone that was left behind. He asked if she was okay, picked up the cell phone and left.

Police arrested Nevels two days later after he was seen getting on a bus near Prospect Avenue and Swope Parkway. Police waited for him when he got off the bus at 11th Street and Grand Boulevard.

On him, police found the same firearm used to shoot the Z-Trip driver.