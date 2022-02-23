KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 34-year-old Kansas City man was sentenced to 17 years in prison for a fatal shooting in June of 2021.

Christopher Spears was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of Andrea Dean and sentenced to 14 years and 3 years, respectively.

Court documents said, police were called to the 4300 block of E. Linwood Boulevard and found three juveniles inside a residence who told them their parents were arguing and their father shot their mother.

Dean was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spears then went to a Kansas City fire station and said he killed the mother of his children and handed in a weapon.

Spears told police that he and Dean were arguing while he had a gun in his lap. They “tussled” over the gun and it fired, shooting her in the head.

The sentences will run consecutively.