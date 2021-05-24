Kansas City man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2015 homicide

Derius Taylor was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the shooting death of Dominique Stafford.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man will spend the next two decades behind bars for shooting a metro man and leaving him to die.

32 year-old Derius Taylor pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree murder and other related crimes in the death of Dominique Stafford.

Police found Stafford in his car near 37th and Elmwood in April 2015.

Prosecutors said a witness told investigators Taylor shot Stafford after he arranged to meet Stafford, with the intent to rob him.

The witness said Taylor believed Stafford would have a large amount of cash with him and that he wore a necklace that was worth thousands.

According to court documents, Taylor said he didn’t know Stafford and found the necklace in the grass. He also told police he turned it into the pawn shop for money.

Investigators used phone records to build their case against Taylor. They also were able to prove that Taylor pawned Stafford’s necklace.

