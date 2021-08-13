Kansas City man sentenced to 22 years for death of transgender woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sentenced a Kansas City man for killing a transgender woman in 2019.

Marcus Lewis will spend the next 22-years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and other crimes connected to the murder of 32-year-old Brooklyn Lindsey.

Lewis shot and killed Lindsey while she was on the front porch of a house near Independence and Spruce in June 2019. A woman walked out of the house and found her body.

Court documents said Lindsey had been shot multiple times and that Lewis’ DNA was found on shell casings left at the homicide scene. Officers also noticed a car that belonged to Lewis in the area the night that Lindsey died.

Records show that when officers confronted Lewis with Lindsey’s death after arresting him for another crime, Lewis confessed to shooting Lindsey.