KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for the 2019 deadly shooting that left one dead outside a gas station.

Timothy Fernandez, 45, was found guilty in the murder of Michael E. Bryan after a bench trial in April where he will serve 27 years of second-degree murder and five years of armed criminal action.

The deadly shooting happened just after 5 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2019, at a gas station near 17th and Grand. When police arrived, they found Bryan’s body lying on the sidewalk in front of the convenience store.

Surveillance video showed Fernandez and Bryan were on the north side of the business. The victim walked away and the suspect drew a gun and shot at the victim. The video also showed the suspect throwing away a tissue after blowing his nose before the shooting.

Police recovered the tissue and tested it for DNA and police also found a backpack and jacket found nearby. DNA from the tissue, a fingerprint from an item found in the backpack were linked to Fernandez, and ammunition from the backpack was the same caliber as a bullet recovered from Bryan’s jacket.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.