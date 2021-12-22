Kansas City man sentenced to 6 years in shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge sentenced a metro man to six years in prison for a deadly shooting that took place nearly three years ago.

Jason Cook was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and another crime in the death of Cameron Douglas, 23, earlier this year. The six year sentence was the maximum sentence Cook could receive for the crimes.

Douglas was shot eight times at his apartment complex near 53rd Street and Oak Leaf Drive as he was heading to work January 21, 2019.

Investigators say surveillance video led them to Jason Cook, who was arrested hours later.

Shell casings from the scene reportedly matched a gun found at his home.

Prosecutors originally charged Douglas with second degree murder, but a jury convicted him of the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter during his trial in October.