KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri man is sentenced in the 2017 murder of a 36-year-old woman.

On Wednesday, a Jackson County judge sentenced John Frazier, 41, to life without parole plus 20 years. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

In April, a jury convicted Frazier of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, police responded on Aug. 2, 2017, to a residence near E. 37th Street and Woodland Avenue on a reported shooting.

Frazier was the caller; he told police he shot the victim after she pulled a gun on him.

Witnesses told police that the victim was at the residence to retrieve her two children.

Police found the victim on the ground. She was declared dead on the scene and identified as Tamara Randolf.

Video surveillance showed the victim arriving and knocking at the door. Frazier arrives at the residence, gets out of his truck and appears to be holding a gun.

Moments before a ShotSpotter recorded seven sounds of shots, the video recording ended.

A relative of Randolph said Frazier pulled a gun on her. After a witness heard Randolph yell her kids’ names, she heard a struggle, then nothing.