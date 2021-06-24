Kansas City man sentenced to life in prison for father’s 2018 murder in Independence

On June 24, 2021, 43-year-old Curtis V. Lee was sentenced to life in prison for the April 2018 murder of his father.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 43-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to life in prison for the deadly stabbing of his father, Charles Burton, in 2018 in Independence.

Curtis V. Lee was found guilty in April 2021 by a Jackson County jury for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

A judge sentenced Lee Thursday to life in prison for the first-degree murder conviction and 15 years for the armed criminal action conviction. Both sentences have been set to run concurrent.

According to court records, Independence officers responded in April 2018 to the 3500 block of S. Lynn Court.

Lee met officers at the door where police found Clyde and Charles Burtin dead in the resident. Both appeared to have stab wounds.

A large knife with apparent dried blood on the blade was located inside.

Lee told police that his father and uncle were arguing. Lee stated he went into his father’s bedroom and they smoked a cigarette. Lee advised his dad, “It’s going to be you or me,” he told police. Lee stated he grabbed the knife and stabbed his father.

Police asked why he did not just leave after grabbing the knife. Police said he responded that he did not think of it.