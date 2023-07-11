KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is sentenced to 18 years in prison for stabbing an 18-month-old boy.

Anthony N. Beighley-Beck pleaded guilty to Child Abuse and Child Endangerment in connection with the April 2022 crime. As part of a plea deal a Jackson County judge sentenced Beighley-Beck to a total of 18 years in prison.

Court documents show Beighley-Beck and Tabatha S. Ong were involved in a crash in Blue Springs near Highway 7 and U.S. 40 Highway on April 18, 2022. As officers arrived at the intersection, Beighley-Beck and Ong tried to speed away from the crash. An officer followed their car and eventually stopped them.

When the car stopped, the officer noticed Beighley-Beck holding a child with a large open wound.

Court documents show Beighley-Beck told police he stabbed the little boy. Police later obtained a search warrant and found a knife that appeared to be bloody in the car.

Tabatha S. Ong is charged with child endangerment in the case. According to court records her trial is scheduled to begin in March 2024.