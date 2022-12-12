KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been sentenced to prison for the deadly shooting of his girlfriend in 2021.

A Jackson County jury convicted Dmarius Bozeman earlier this year in the deadly shooting of Khasheme Strother. The jury found him guilty of second-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action and multiple counts of child endangerment.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Bozeman to 30 years in prison for the shooting.

Court records show police responded to a townhome on West Pennway Terrace in February 2021.

Officers found Strother and a son he shared with Bozeman, 19-year-old Raymon Hill, dead inside. Bozeman was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to the charging documents, Bozeman told officers he got into a fight with Strother. He said he fired what he thought were two warning shots, but later realized the bullets hit her. He said he shot his son in self-defense when the 19-year-old started firing at him.

Three other teenagers were inside the home at the time of the shooting. They told officers Bozeman and their mother were fighting. They were concerned because Bozeman had a history of violence with their mother, according to the charging documents.

Court records say Bozeman threatened to kill everyone in the townhome during the fight. He then went upstairs and Strother followed. The teenagers told officers they heard gunshots and ran out of the townhome.

Hill, the oldest of Strother’s children, went back inside to check on his parents. Court documents show one of the other teenagers followed him and reported Hill and Bozeman exchanged gunfire.

The teenagers then ran to another townhome and called 911. Emergency crews transported Bozeman to a hospital for treatment, where he was later arrested.

Bozeman was sentenced to 25 years for the murder charge and 5 years on the other charges, running consecutively for a total of 30 years.

