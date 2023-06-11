FILE — An overall of Table Rock Lake is seen on July 20, 2018 in Branson, Missouri. (Photo by Michael Thomas/Getty Images)

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was seriously hurt over the weekend in a jet ski crash at Table Rock Lake.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the crash happened around 3:34 p.m. Saturday near the Point 19 marker of Table Rock Lake.

Troopers say a 32-year-old man was driving a 2022 Yamaha jet ski upstream followed by a 27-year-old man on a Sea-Doo jet ski behind him. When the man on the Yamaha started to slow down to attempt to turn around he was struck on the side by the man on the Sea-Doo.

Emergency crews took the 32-year-old man to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, with serious injuries. The 27-year-old man suffered minor injuries according to MSHP.