KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is hospitalized after police believe he tried to cross a street in a wheelchair and was hit by a car.

The crash happened at Truman Road and Agnes Avenue around 10:15 Friday night.

Police said the driver of a Lexus hit the man’s wheelchair. The impact threw the man out of the wheelchair and to the road.

The victim suffered serious injuries and is hospitalized. Police said the driver of the Lexus was not injured in the collision.