ADRIAN, Mo. — A 57-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Bates County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Interstate 49, nearly seven miles south of Adrian.

The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound on I-49, according to MSHP, when he struck the victim in the roadway.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as Jerry Urick, 57, of Kansas City, Missouri.

The incident remains under investigation.