Wyandotte, COUNTY, Kan. — A Kansas City man suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon after hydroplaning on Interstate 70 which caused a single-vehicle crash.

According to the Kansas State Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old driver of a Toyota Sequoia was traveling on I-70 Westbound before I-635 Westbound, when the vehicle began to hydroplane around 3:55 p.m.

The vehicle veered to the left of the roadway and left the interstate before it struck the concrete barrier.

Two passengers of the vehicle sustained minor injuries. One of the passengers was taken to a hospital.