Kansas City man to be honored on float at Rose Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro man will be in the national spotlight, but the recognition comes five years after his death.

Christopher Hutson, Jr. was shot and killed in what police called a road rage incident at 104th and Holmes in June of 2017. His girlfriend, who was pregnant at the time, was grazed by a bullet in the shooting, but survived.

At the time police said a man became upset with Hutson. Court document say the man pulled his car up next to Houston’s car, shouted at him and then started shooting into Houston’s car.

Now, nearly five years after his death, Hutson will be honored for saving the lives of others with his death. He was an organ donor. The Midwest Transplant Network said that Hutson’s organs went to seven other people.

“Christopher is living on through other people,” Carthesa Hutson, Christopher’s mother, said. “Any time I get the opportunity to say Christopher’s name and talk about him I feel like he’s still here.”

His mother said Hutson was killed just four months after registering to be an organ donor.

Hutson will be honored with a floragraph on the 2022 Donate Life Rose Parade float.

His parents and two brothers plan to attend the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

The Donate Life Rose Parade float each year features numerous floragraphs that replicate photographs but are made entirely of organic materials, remembering organ, eye and tissue donors like Hutson from around the country