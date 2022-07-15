KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 37-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man is facing charges in connection to stealing a vehicle last month with a 4-year-old child inside.

Michael Hunter-Moore was charged in Jackson County Friday with stealing a motor vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child.

Detectives with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department are attempting to identify two people suspected of stealing a vehicle with a child inside last week.

Court documents say Kansas City officers responded to the McDonalds at 7700 E. 87th Street on a reported disturbance just after 6:30 a.m. on June 28, 2022.

When officers arrived a woman stated she just went through the drive-thru and got her order, however it was wrong. She then pulled her vehicle up to the entrance door and exited the running vehicle leaving her 4 year old son in the backseat.

The woman stated she entered the business and then saw her vehicle leave the parking lot and head northbound on Blue Ridge with her son still in the vehicle.

At 6:45 p.m. the Raytown Police Department located the 4-year-old boy standing alone in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

At 9 p.m. the stolen vehicle was located empty in Raytown.

No injuries reported.

Surveillance video from the McDonalds was recovered and reviewed which showed Hunter-Moore enter the business with a woman. They are seen leaving the business and walking toward the victim’s vehicle at which time the vehicle is seen driving out of the parking lot.

Still photos from the McDonalds surveillance video which showed the faces of Hunter-Moore and the female suspect were released to local media for identification. Several TIPS were forwarded to detectives identifying Hunter-Moore and the woman as the suspects in the surveillance video. The female suspect has not been charged at this time.

A $75,000 bond has been set for Hunter-Moore.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.