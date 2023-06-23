KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 24-year-old Kansas City man is sentenced to nearly three decades in prison for a deadly shooting.

A Jackson County judge sentenced 26-year-old Gerald R. Robinson II for second-degree murder and armed criminal action Thursday.

According to court records, police responded to 24th Street and Quincy Avenue in March 2022. They found Anthony Villareal suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Villareal later died from his injuries.

During the investigation police viewed surveillance video from the area. According to court documents, the video showed Robinson chasing Villareal in a maroon vehicle near 24th Street and Denver Avenue. He then got out of the car and continued to run after Villareal before shooting him.

Detectives said Robinson used his own car in the shooting. They also found clothing worn during the crime in the car which linked Robinson to the shooting.