KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 34-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man, known as “Diablo,” who shot his girlfriend was sentenced in federal court Thursday for illegally possessing firearms.

Kevin D. Hogan was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

Hogan pleaded guilty on Oct. 25, 2021, to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hogan admitted that he was in possession of a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun on March 16, 2020.

His girlfriend, who was hospitalized early that morning, told Independence, Missouri police officers that he had punched her with a closed fist eight to 10 times, attempted to stab her with a knife, struck her several times with a handgun, then shot her in the left shoulder.

Hogan was arrested on Sept. 29, 2020, when he was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by Independence police officers.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found a loaded Glock .40-caliber handgun in the rear passenger area directly beneath Hogan’s seat. They also found a loaded Glock .40-caliber handgun, which had been reported as stolen, under the rear of the front passenger’s seat, where it was accessible to Hogan.

Hogan also admitted that he was in possession of a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun on June 6, 2021, when law enforcement officers stopped a vehicle in which Hogan was a passenger. He ran from officers on foot but was eventually found at a nearby residence and detained.

Officers searched the area and found the Glock handgun behind the residence where Hogan had hidden it.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition.

Hogan has a prior federal felony conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as state felony convictions for unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, forgery, and assault.