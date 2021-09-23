Kansas City man’s conviction for 2003 murder under review at Jackson County courthouse

KANSAS CITY, MO. — While Kevin Strickland continues to fight for his freedom, another metro man fighting for his own is getting his second chance before a judge.

“Keith’s case has not gotten the national or even state-wide attention that other cases have, but I think that this is maybe that start,” said local advocate, Michelle Smith. “There are so many things that have went wrong in Mr. Carnes’ case.

Smith is one of many people who came to attend Keith Carnes special hearing at the Jackson County Courthouse Thursday morning.

Carnes was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2003 murder of Larry White.

He’s maintained his innocence. His attorney’s say a 50-page document of newly discovered evidence filed with the Missouri Supreme Court proves it.

In January FOX4 spoke to his attorney, Kent Gipson, at the time only preparing for this hearing.

“If we presented the case we have now to a new jury, he would be acquitted in 10 minutes,” Gipson said.

A judge will have the final say.

“Even with the situation that’s going on, he’s just thankful it’s gotten this far. It’s definitely something where there is clear evidence that some wrongdoing took place,” Smith said.

Nearly 30 witnesses will be called to testify in the hearing.

Court will resume Friday, September 23 at the Jackson County Courthouse.