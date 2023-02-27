KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died and 27 people were displaced in an apartment fire near 9th and Benton on Oct. 17, 2022.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four months after a man died in an apartment fire, investigators determine his death is a crime.

The medical examiner’s officer ruled 45-year-old Stanley Singleton’s death is a homicide.

Firefighters responded to Ninth Street and Benton Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2022.

The fire caused damage to 31 units, displacing 27 people.

Kansas City police said a firefighters found Singleton unresponsive inside the building. Singleton suffered fire-related injuries and died at a hospital.

Police have not release information about a possible suspect in Singleton’s death.