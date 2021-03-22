Kansas City man’s scrap sculptures showcased on Northland front lawn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dave Tallant has a lot of talent when it comes to the arts. It’s easy to see, even from the road outside of his home.

“I’ve always had an interest in art, back to second grade I remember,” Tallant said.

Combine that with a background in building and machinery.

“I used to build custom cars,” he said. “I have to do stuff in my hands.”

Tallant started his yard sculptures off small… sort of. It began when his dad’s riding lawn mower stopped working. He took it back to his shop, took it apart, and soon, “Yard Man” was born.

When “Yard Man” got lonely, along came “Yard Dog.” Now, he has a giant hand holding 350 watches, a giraffe, an elephant and now, a nearly-life-sized T-rex.

See all of his incredible sculptures in the video embedded in this story.

“The biggest complaint is we need to put a parking lot out there,” he said with a laugh, gesturing to his lawn.

