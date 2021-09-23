Kansas City mask mandate extended into October after council vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s indoor mask mandate has been extended into October after a vote by the city council Thursday afternoon.

The council voted 11-2 to extend the mask mandate through Oct. 7, with only council members Heather Hall and Brandon Ellington voting against the extension.

The Oct. 7 date will align Kansas City’s ordinance with Jackson County’s. Morgan Said, a spokesman for Mayor Quinton Lucas, said they chose this date to create more consistency for local businesses, schools and families. Wyandotte County has already voted to extend its mask mandate into November.

Kansas City’s order requires masking while indoors at public spaces that cannot maintain social distancing. Capacity restrictions are not part of it.

At a committee meeting Wednesday, Kansas City’s interim health director said masks are helping to slow new cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Interim Health Director Frank Thompson said since required mask wearing resumed on Aug. 2, the city has seen a downward trend in new COVID-19 cases.

But vaccinations are only increasing by about 1% a week in Kansas City, meaning the city won’t have half of its adults vaccinated until November and won’t reach 60% until next April, Thompson said.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.