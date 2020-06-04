Kansas City mayor announces new accountability measures for police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas has announced new measures focused on keeping police accountable by the city and the community through third-party agencies and resources.

The mayor said the city will be implementing these changes to policing procedures:

Severe use-of-force complaints from the public will be sent to outside agencies

All cases detailing officer-involved shootings will get outside review, either by a prosecutor’s office or by a third-party agency, even if the officer’s actions are deemed lawful

Tear gas, bean bags and riot control measures will be re-examined

Internal whistleblowers will have clear guidance as to use the office of community complaints

Body camera guidelines will be set by the City Council

Advocates with the black community in Kansas City have been calling for more accountability after an alleged assault of Breonna Hill, a transgender black woman, was seen on camera. A grand jury returned an indictment against two officers accused of assaulting her. She died in an unrelated shooting later in October of 2019.

Additionally, her family filed a lawsuit for police brutality. Mayor Lucas announced a pardon for the municipal charge against Roderick Reed, who filmed the arrest.

The community has also highlighted the police shooting of Donnie Sanders, who investigators determined didn’t have a weapon when officers shot and killed him in March. The family of Cameron Lamb also still wants answers about why police shot and killed him last December.

Lucas also said the body camera program, which was first announced on June 3 thanks to community donations, will be audited three months after it begins.

The Board of Police Commissioners has also asked the KCPD to submit a weekly report to city council, Lucas said.

“Our goal and effort in that is so that council members, who are representatives of the people of Kansas City, will have a chance to ask any questions relating to police conduct, to police procedures, practices, issues, funding concerns, and so that they can get answers to that in real time,” he said. “We hope that is at least one step toward addressing… our relationship with the public.”

The mayor’s announcement on June 4 comes at a time of deescalating protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. The mayor said police were using less tear gas to control crowds, and interaction between protesters and police have gotten better.

“We recognize that people have a right to protest. They have a right to be heard,” Lucas said. “We also recognized that everyone should be safe, so I’m very happy to see that.”