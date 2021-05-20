Kansas City mayor announces proposal to change police department funding, create new community fund

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced two ordinances that will partially defund the city’s police department and establish a new Community Services and Prevention Fund.

The majority of the members of the city council helped co-author the legislation.

The mayor said the plan will increase accountability for the Kansas City Police Department. He said the initiatives will also improve the relationship with the community and make the city safer.

If approved, 20% of the city’s general revenue will still go to the Kansas City Police Department, which is required by the Missouri Legislature.

The mayor’s office said anything over that 20% would go to a new Community Services and Prevention Fund.

The police department could make requests from that funding, but the City Manager and Board of Police Commissioners would need to approve those requests.

The mayor’s office said funding for other programs that previously came out of the police department’s budget will now be paid through a contract. That funding isn’t expected to change much.

The mayor’s office said he does not see this as defunding the police, but instead adds accountability to the department.

The ordinances also provides an additional $3 million for a recruiting class to support prevention, intervention, and community services in a contract with the city.

