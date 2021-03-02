Kansas City Mayor asks for federal help as frustration grows over Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas took steps to get additional mass vaccination sites in Kansas City on Tuesday.

He tweeted a letter he sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In the letter, Lucas asked FEMA to bring mass vaccination sites to the metro. The White House has already announced 18 sites FEMA-run sites in other areas of the country.

In Kansas City, we will work with every government level to ensure vaccines get to all in our community—fairly and with clarity. That’s why we reached out to our federal representatives and @fema to enhance vaccination supplies and opportunities for Kansas Citians. https://t.co/FtR4nApHwg pic.twitter.com/SHrZbARswd — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 2, 2021

In the letter Lucas wrote, “While production and rollout of COVID-19 vaccines is accelerating, we must ensure we’re not leaving behind the most vulnerable and impacted members of our communities who deserve fair access to these life-saving treatments.”

Lucas says he’s concerned that Kansas City isn’t getting its share of the vaccine and that is leaving the underserved population out of vaccination opportunities.

He also points out that Missouri’s current vaccination plan uses hospitals to get people 65 and older vaccinated. Lucas said that provides disproportionate access to those with social or professional connections to vaccine opportunities.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said again on Tuesday the state chose to utilize hospitals as part of its vaccination plan because most Missourians age 65 and older have a healthcare provider.

There has been a lot of criticism over Missouri’s vaccination plan, with cities claiming rural areas have received more than their share of vaccine doses. Gov. Parson said Tuesday that assumption is not true.

“I think if you go to rural Missouri you’ll hear the same thing, how come I’m not getting it,” Parson said.

Parson says the state’s plan has hospitals and pharmacies vaccinating people in urban areas, and Missouri National Guard mass vaccination sites vaccinate those living in rural areas.

According to Lucas, that’s also an issue, because not everyone who qualifies for a vaccine has access to a hospital or pharmacy.

“Federally-managed events, such as those your agency has begun conducting in municipalities across the nation, will provide all Kansas Citians a fairer shot at keeping themselves and their families safe regardless of race, socio-economic status, or access to healthcare, internet, or ability to drive long distances for vaccination opportunities,” Lucas wrote.

The mayor also copied Missouri Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and well as Representatives Emanuel Cleaver, Sam Graves and Vicky Hartzler on the letter.

Lucas said he is now waiting for a response to his letter.