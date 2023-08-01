KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas and the 12 city council members were sworn in Tuesday morning at Ilus Davis Park, just north of City Hall.

A big issue in Lucas’ second term will be trying to tackle gun violence.

During his speech, Lucas said non-deadly shootings are actually down by 6%.

Homicides on the other hand, according to Kansas City Police Department crime stats, are up by 25% from July 31 2022, to July 31, 2023.

There have been 115 homicides in the city through July 31 of 2023. Through that same date in 2022, there had only been 92.

“That’s why we are introducing this week new legislation, drafted to avoid Missouri’s preemption laws, that will outlaw the distribution of ammunition to minors without parental consent,” Lucas said Tuesday.

Lucas also wants to ban switches, devices that allow you to modify a gun which make it easier to fire rounds quicker.

“Gun violence has been a problem for the entirety of my life in Kansas City, and I’m almost 39 years old,” Lucas said in an interview with FOX4 after the inauguration.

“We need to finely say now, ‘It’s not either or. It’s not about police versus prevention’ or any of these other things. It’s instead us saying, ‘We’re committed to making a real change now.'”

One non-city council member at the inauguration was KCPD Chief Stacey Graves. She said the measures Lucas is proposing are good ones to take.

“We have a lot of youth right now that are involved in violence and gun violence,” Graves said. “As officers, we have the unfortunate opportunity or not opportunity but to come into contact with a lot of juveniles with firearms. Anything to curb that and juvenile involvement in gun crimes is a win.”

Councilwoman Melissa Robinson said she wants a $500 million investment in her third district to address crime, housing, small business development and job training.

“It is a city of Kansas City proposal,” Robinson said. “However, we will have to rely upon the federal government, the state government. We’ll have to rely upon obviously the city of Kansas City, the philanthropic community, private public partnerships.

“This is an all-hands-on deck approach, but we need something that’s going to be visionary. We need something that is going to really get to the root causes and the challenges that we see everyday outside of our windows.”

Graves said Missouri’s gun laws have not been a hinderance to cracking down on crime in the city.