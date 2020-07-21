Kansas City mayor criticized for taking photo at lake without mask or social distancing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas says he regrets taking a picture with a group of women at the Lake of the Ozarks without a mask this weekend.

The picture circulated on social media, and many are criticizing Kansas City’s mayor for not following his own public health advice. The city’s mask mandate calls for everyone to wear a mask inside public areas.

Rules for me, but not for thee…right @QuintonLucasKC ? Why no mask or social distancing? pic.twitter.com/ku2dcKuB0t — SarahTheNativeAmericanRoma🇺🇸 (@ToothpasteWords) July 20, 2020

Lucas said he had just gotten out of the water at a public dock when a group of women from Kansas City approached him, asking to take a picture. He said he took the photo be police, and the entire interaction lasted about 30 seconds.

But in a statement, Lucas said his “politeness undermined the important public health message” and he regrets it.

Lucas said he got a COVID-19 test on Monday and will stay out of City Hall until he gets a negative result. You can read his full statement here.

But many in the metro have called the mayor out on social media.

