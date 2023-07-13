KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas introduced his own resolution Thursday for the city to establish its own 911 call center after a Kansas City Police Department call center agenda item was tabled by the Mid-America Regional Council’s Public Safety Communications Board (PSCB).

KCPD’s Board of Police Commissioners asked for the agenda item the PSCB considered.

KCPD would like to add a prompt that callers would hear before they talk to a dispatcher. A caller could press one for police, two for fire, and three for EMS in the future. MARC’s PSCB would have to approve of it though.

MARC’s 911 Technical Services Manager Hassan Al-Rubaie says the BoPC was hopeful for a quick solution to the long wait times 911 callers are experiencing. Unfortunately, he said, it’s a little more complicated than that.

“So, getting this to work between those two systems within our greater system is a little more difficult than we would like it to be, but we’re making strides,” Al-Rubaie said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday.

Lucas was not happy that MARC’s PSCB tabled this agenda item.

“All I know now is, we pay a whole heck of a lot of money to make sure we support a regional 911 system,” Lucas said Thursday.

Mayor Lucas says the city recently signed a more than $10 million contract to help support 911 infrastructure.

“So, I think any Kansas Citian, and I’m one of them would say, ‘Why the heck doesn’t it work?'” he said.

The city’s own 911 call center would presumably allow the city to rely less on MARC, who coordinates the system the city uses, along with cities in 11 other counties in Kansas and Missouri.

Lucas says MARC’s not making strides fast enough while Motorola, which makes the system MARC uses, sees if it can add a prompt for the city only, without impacting suburban cities.

“You know what, I have no interest in cutting anything,” Lucas said when asked if he may try to cut funding to MARC in the future. “I have every interest in solving problems. I want MARC to work with us on that because we’ve been paying into them for a while to do it, and 508,000 people in the middle of the metro area shouldn’t be waiting a year to see if they’ll get 911 calls answered in less than four minutes.”

The city council did not vote on the resolution Thursday. This will be an agenda item for the new city council to considered, which gets sworn in in August.