KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas used a considerable amount of time during his 2022 State of the City address Wednesday to talk about the future of the police department.

The focus comes are cities across the country deal with similar issues: seeing police officers retire in droves while not being able to replace them.

Lucas used his speech Wednesday to announce a goal of hiring an additional 150 police officers.

But at this point — even if the police department hired 150 officers now — the department would fall short of previous staffing levels. That’s because KCPD is losing more people than it’s hiring.

For example, in 2021 there were 226 people who left the department. Meanwhile, KCPD hired only 77 new employees that year.

On Monday, the Kansas City Police Department started its newest academy class. That class has 20 recruits, but the academy can handle up to 50, highlighting the continuing recruitment struggle.

City leaders have viewed pay raises as a way to solve the problem.

“Do you think the fact that we were at the bottom of the pay scale hurt us as well?” Kansas City Police Commissioner Dawn Cramer said during the police board’s Jan. 25 meeting.

“At least we got that up now so that’s going to help. I would like to be at the top because I feel we’re still taking more risks than anybody else out there. We should be at the top.”

In response, a KCPD sergeant said the agency saw a bump in applications, including from people who were reapplying, after receiving word of the pay raise outlined in the tentative department budget.

However, staffing problems aren’t specific to Kansas City. On Tuesday U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, spoke on how 135 officers retired from U.S. Capitol Police last year.

“My hometown, Springfield, Missouri, is looking for 40 officers. Columbia, Missouri — a department of 187 — is looking for 20 officers. We’re going to do what we can here to work on the Capitol police problem, but this problem’s clearly a lot bigger than the Capitol police,” Blunt said.

He also blamed “Defund the Police” pushes for these problems.

But the upcoming Kansas City, Missouri, budget, which Lucas explained in his State of the City address, will include pay raises for all officers and staff.

“I have no doubt that state leaders with little knowledge of, but great interest in, Kansas City will continue to attempt to divide our community on policing to advance their own political gain,” Lucas said Wednesday.

“But I know those of us who live here each day grieve with families impacted by shootings and walk communities affected for generations by gun violence wanting to see peace.”

It’s also important to remember these are Lucas’s goals for the department but ultimately the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners, which the mayor is also part of, guides the department.

There has been an ongoing negotiation between the police board and the city happening for the first time this year over about $42 million in the police budget. That has opened up discussions and, according to the mayor, has helped lead to changes like pay raises.