Kansas City mayor, leaders reassure they are prepared for when coronavirus strikes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- City leaders today said they are ready for cases of novel coronavirus once they start to appear in the metro.

"We will handle this whenever it comes our way," Dr. Erica Carney, Kansas City's EMS director and physician at Truman Medical Center, said.

Nine people have now died in the United States from the sickness, labeled COVID-19.

While there has yet to be a confirmed case of the illness locally, health officials are monitoring more than two dozen possible cases here.

On March 3, Mayor Quinton Lucas met with 20 top officials of institutions ranging from the police and fire departments to local hospitals, EMS and more. He said that there is every reason to believe the region can handle a range of minor to severe coronavirus cases.

"What I want to say to anyone who is worried or concerned -- Kansas City has prepared for these sorts of things before, and we expect to be ready for this again," Lucas said. "We look forward, as we're confronted with any challenges, to be leaders in this region, throughout our state, throughout the Midwest in making sure we can address this issue."

He said city staff are working every day with state and federal agencies to get the latest information and to understand challenges communities have faced so far in dealing with cases in the U.S. Medical providers and emergency services are already taking steps to ramp up cleaning of facilities. Officials encourage rigorous hand washing and staying home if you're sick to stop the spread of any virus.

The city's also got contingency plans should it need to call in extra staff to handle an influx of more 911 and 311 calls. The goal is to rapidly respond to concerns as they would with any other medical emergency situation.

The city wants to keep you informed on any changes to the coronavirus situation here. You can check for updates on preparations and response at KCMO.gov or by texting the word "COVID" to 888-777.