Kansas City Mayor Lucas joins other mayors, calling on Biden to take action on gun violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — He’s called it an “epidemic of gun violence.”

Now, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and other Democratic mayors across the United States are calling for action in a letter to President Joe Biden.

The letter lists steps Lucas and 27 other mayors believe will reduce gun violence in their cities. They sent it to the president Tuesday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and more were part of the effort.

In it, they push for universal background checks, a ban on assault weapons and bans to keep guns from people who are dangerous to themselves and others.

The mayors are also calling for adequate federal enforcement of existing laws and more tools to address gun sales and threats on social media.

Finally, they urge Biden to authorize purchasing computer software to help prevent violent crimes involving firearms.

A few hours before the mayor’s office released the letter, FOX4 spoke to him at the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners meeting. He spoke about the need to change the city’s approach to violent crime.

“What we cannot do is say, ‘Hey we’re going to be status quo. We’re going to keep doing the same things over and over again and expect a different result,'” he said.

The letter says the mayors want to see these actions implemented as quickly as possible.

