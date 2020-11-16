Kansas City Mayor Lucas revealing new COVID-19 guidelines Monday at City Hall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas will speak Monday at noon about new guidelines and restrictions as coronavirus cases continue to spike in the region and nationwide.

He’s hosting a news conference at City Hall with Kansas City Health Department Director Dr. Rex Archer, Emergency Medical Services Medical Director Dr. Erica Carney, and St. Luke’s North President & CEO Adele Ducharme.

In a recent published opinion piece over the weekend, the mayor said the city needs to take COVID-19 more seriously. The mayor posted on social media about 50% of the community spread comes from people in their 20’s and 30’s.

The mayor has been working with leaders in the community on a plan to try and reduce the spread.

He told FOX4 that the first action will most likely be restrictions. Monday was the first day the new restrictions went into effect in Johnson County, Kansas, which include caps on gatherings and a mandate to close bars at midnight.

Over the weekend the mayor also tweeted to wear a mask, wash your hands, keep your distance and stay home.

FOX4 will carry the news conference live on this page and during FOX4 News at Noon, and have continuing coverage on the policy changes throughout Monday.