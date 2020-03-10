Kansas City Mayor Lucas visits FOX4 on presidential primary election day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas stopped by the FOX4 studio on Tuesday, and said something unusual happened when he tried to vote earlier in the morning.

Missouri holds its presidential preference primary Tuesday, and the state accepts a number of different IDs to vote. Mayor Lucas said he showed his utility bill, which a poll worker accepted, but somehow he wasn't in the system and couldn't cast his ballot.

He said he'd been voting at the same location for 11 years, and has already been in touch with the director of the Kansas City Election Board about his experience.

By the way, me writing “but that’s okay,” was me being Midwestern and passive aggressive. It’s really not okay. Talked to the election director this AM and will be following up further. If the mayor can get turned away, think about everyone else... We gotta do better. https://t.co/0cblbstz5R — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 10, 2020

The mayor also talked with Mark Alford and Abby Eden about the recent violence in Westport and how his office will address repeat issues within the entertainment district, and developments with the coronavirus and how the city is preparing for what he's calling a public health crisis. Watch his entire interview in the video at the top of the page.