Kansas City mayor may extend stay-at-home order another 3 weeks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The local stay-at-home order might be in place awhile longer.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told FOX4 nothing’s official yet, but he believes the order may extend for another three weeks, a decision that would not be taken lightly.

Kansas City, Missouri’s mandatory stay-at-home order is set to expire on April 24 — unless Lucas chooses to extend it. In mid-March, the mayor closed all non-essential businesses and limited gatherings to 10 people or fewer.

On Monday, Lucas said he predicts the order will be extended, perhaps by as much as three weeks, and he should know more after a teleconference with Missouri Governor Mike Parson this Friday.

“We want to give folks enough time to be prepared for what’s ahead, but also, something that isn’t just ‘let’s extend for two or three months’, and have to pull back,” Lucas said on Monday.

Across the United States, other elected officials have already extended local restrictions on non-essential businesses. Lucas said strong factors will into the forthcoming decision. He and Kansas City metro health officials want to ensure there’s less community spread of coronavirus. The mayor said its important to ensure local hospitals are doing well, and COVID-19 testing is readily available for those in need.

“I want to be able to get folks back to learning, to working, to being able to see their relatives, especially their older relatives. That’s why every decision we’ve taken hasn’t been taken lightly,” Lucas added.

Three weeks into Kansas City’s stay-at-home order, and metro businesses are feeling the impact.

Casey Matthews, CEO at Companion Protect Insurance, said his business was thriving until March 15, when he and his 75 employees noticed a major drop-off.

“I think Americans are very resourceful. If you give us enough time, we will flex and adjust, but it’s the unknown that’s causing all of us to take pause,” Matthews said.

Lucas said he also plans to talk with leaders from the metro’s “core four” counties in the coming days. Business leaders, including Matthews, said extending the order could result in his making some tough decisions.

On Monday afternoon, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said she’ll likely extend statewide stay-at-home provisions too. Her staff said to expend an announcement early next week.