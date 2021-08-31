Kansas City mayor, metro law enforcement react following death of Overland Park officer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Across the Kansas City metro, law enforcement agencies are mourning the loss of 23-year-old Overland Park Police Officer Freddie Castro.

Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez announced Castro’s passing Tuesday afternoon from COVID-19.

Castro caught COVID-19 in July, and quickly his health deteriorated. His brother Dominic Pacheco said he was sick at home for about a week until he went to the hospital.

His family said Castro was not vaccinated when he caught COVID-19. They are unsure about his feelings on vaccination.

“I’m going to miss you buddy,” Overland Park Public Information Officer John Lacy tweeted.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Overland Park Police Department family,” Prairie Village Police said in a tweet.

“Rest in Peace, Officer Castro,” Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a tweet. “My condolences to his family, the women and men of the Overland Park Police Department and the people of Overland Park.”

“We are devastated by the news of this loss to the Overland Park PD,” the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said in a tweet. “Godspeed Officer Castro.”

“Our hearts are heavy today as we learned of the passing of Officer Freddie Castro,” the Lawrence Police Department tweeted. “Our thoughts are with our brothers and sisters at OPD and Officer Castro’s family.”

“Our thoughts are with Officer Castro’s family and everyone at Overland Park PD,” Raymore Police tweeted.

If you are wondering how you can help Castro and his family there are a few ways.

The Overland Park Police Officers Foundation is raising funds for his family.

According to the Fraternal Order of Police, at least 581 law enforcement officers, not including Castro, have died due to COVID-19.