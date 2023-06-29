KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A plea from Kansas City’s mayor and police chief to the thousands of people who plan to celebrate the Fourth of July over the coming days.

The two leaders addressed the community and asked people to put down the guns and stop shooting them into the air in celebration of the holiday.

They hope to make people aware of how dangerous the tradition can be for everyone.

Blair Shanahan Lane died of celebratory gunfire on July 4, 2011.

The 11-year-old and her family were in their yard watching fireworks when a stray bullet hit her in the neck.

Police investigated and eventually determined the bullet came from someone shooting into the air in celebration of the holiday. The bullet traveled across a lake before hitting Blair.

“We were on 19-acres. The bullet traveled three football fields, hitting her in the neck, so I saw her kinda raise up as she was falling. You could tell something had happened,” Michelle Shanahan DeMoss, Blair’s mother said in a previous interview.

Since her daughter’s death, DeMoss has worked with Missouri lawmakers to toughen laws.

Lawmakers passed Blair’s Law in honor of the 11-year-old. It is waiting for Gov. Parson to sign it into law.

When that happens, anyone caught shooting a gun inside city limits will face criminal charges instead of a city ticket.

Parson has not said when he plans on signing the bill.