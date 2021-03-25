Kansas City mayor promotes efforts to help homelessness and those behind on rent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas highlighted the city’s efforts to help people behind on their rent and also get homeless people a place to stay.

The Mayor and other city leaders spoke at Hope Faith Homeless Assistance Campus Thursday. It’s a village offering resources to people experiencing homelessness.

The group promoted a new department in City Hall. The city council still needs to approve an ordinance to create the Housing Dept., which would be an agency focused on homelessness, affordable housing and tenants rights.

“What we’re trying to do as a city is make sure we have a place for people to go, we have a place for people to get services and that’s where our priority is going to be,” Lucas said.

There’s also a new plan to sell “land bank homes” for one dollar to families making under $18,000 a year.