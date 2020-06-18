Kansas City mayor seeking to strike marijuana violations from city code

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas is planning on introducing an ordinance that will remove marijuana violations from the city law enforcement code, according to a statement from his office.

The ordinance, which will be introduced on June 18, would address marijuana possession and control. It is co-sponsored by Third District At-Large Councilman Brandon Ellington, Third District Councilwoman Melissa Robinson, Fifth District At-Large Councilman Lee Barnes and Fifth District Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw.

If the ordinance goes into effect, it would technically not make marijuana charges legal, since state and federal law still applies. However, officials would no longer be able to process charges at the municipal level.

“The City doesn’t need to be in that business,” Lucas said in the statement. “Instead, we remain focused on how we can help open doors to new opportunities and empower people to make a decent living.”

Lucas has supported looser marijuana restrictions in the past. Earlier this year in February, he rolled out a pardoning process for those with municipal marijuana charges. He said convictions were a barrier for many residents and the decision was long overdue.

