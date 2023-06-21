KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas received 81% of the vote Tuesday night, easily winning re-election over Clay Chastain. Turnout though, was expectedly low.

“The June election date does not work,” Lucas tweeted Wednesday morning. “I’ve now run in three of these. They’ve worked for me, but w/consistently abysmal turn out, they’re not working for Kansas City. Other cities have moved to even years w/fed’l elections or at least November in odd year. We should consider.”

“I think that that is a very tricky thing,” Councilwoman Melissa Robinson said when asked if she would support changing the date of the day people vote for the city council and mayor.

Robinson is not sure if she’d support that sort of imitative.

“There are some really important things that happened in the municipal races when you then put in on a federal cycle that I really think you lose a lot.”

Councilwoman Heather Hall is in her final term at City Hall, so she was not on the ballot Tuesday. She also questions moving the election date.

“We have an electorate who is already a little uneducated,” she said. “To have a four-page ballot would be very confusing.”

Another idea is to get rid of the June election for candidates who beat their opponents in the April primary by a certain amount. In April, Lucas beat Chastain by 62%. In April, Robinson beat challenger Sheri Hall by 70%.

“This may sound self-serving, but absolutely,” Robinson said when asked if she thought getting rid of the June election was a good idea if the candidate wins by a large amount. “I think that when hands down people have very decidedly, clearly set their intentions on who they think should represent, I definitely believe that. I’m not all the way to rank choice voting, but certainly looking at that if you reach a certain threshold, should you have to run again?”

Shawn Kieffer of the Kansas City Election Board says voter turnout for Tuesday’s election south of the river in the city limits was 13.3%.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

In the 6th District race between Johnathan Duncan and Dan Tarwater, he says it was higher at 18.2%. Tarwater won that primary by 22% but lost to Duncan Tuesday by 13%, or more than 1,500 votes.