KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas will host ATF Director Steven Dettelback for a roundtable discussion on gun violence.

The roundtable discussion will focus on gun safety and how the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act will be implemented locally to fight crime.

The roundtable will happen on Tuesday, December 6 at 5 p.m. at Rose Brooks Center, located at 3350 East 77th Street.

There will be opportunities for a b-roll during the roundtable discussion, followed by a media availability with Mayor Lucas, Director Dettelbach, and Chief Mabin at 6 p.m.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.