A view of the new KCI airport terminal’s security lines area on Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Barry/FOX4)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —After years of anticipation, an opening date for the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport will be announced Monday.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas will announce the opening date of the new $1.5billion terminal during a press conference at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.

The city broke ground on the terminal project in March 2019. Once complete the new space will have unique and high-tech features like sensory rooms for travelers with disabilities, additional changing rooms and floor to ceiling glass windows in the concourse on jetways.

Travelers twill be able to visit dozens of new restaurants and shops inside the 1 million square foot terminal. The new terminal will also be home to the largest public art program in Kansas City’s history.