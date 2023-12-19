KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has an important meeting Tuesday on the future of the Country Club Plaza.

Lucas is spending time in Dallas to talk to the Plaza’s potential new owners.

As FOX4 reported in October, Texas-based HP Village Partners — which has ties to the Hunt family who own the Kansas City Chiefs — is interested in buying the Plaza.

Lucas said he’ll be talking to the potential new owners about their work and “chart a path for the Plaza’s next century.”

His visit comes after the Plaza’s current owner, Taubman Centers and The Macerich Co., defaulted on nearly $300 million in debt earlier this year.

HP Village Partners is led by investor Ray Washburne. His wife Heather Hill Washburne, is a great-granddaughter of H.L. Hunt. One of H.L.’s sons was Lamar Hunt, who founded the Kansas City Chiefs.

Washburne’s firm already owns Highland Park Village in Dallas, which the Dallas Morning News calls a “landmark retail center” in north Texas.

In November, the Plaza District Council president said a new owner was going through due diligence in a bid to potentially buy the Plaza.

The Kansas City Business Journal also previously reported HP Village Partners are targeting an acquisition by year’s end and potentially closing in early December. No official acquisition has been announced at this time.