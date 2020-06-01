KC mayor working with police on body cameras, hiring more minority officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Body cameras have gotten more common since the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson six years ago.



Community leaders in Kansas City want more discussion and action on police brutality.



“I think open dialogue sincerity. You’ve got to show sincerity and really want to move this forward,” Second Baptist Church’s Rev. Joe Callahan said.



On Sunday, Mayor Quinton Lucas said he is talking with law enforcement about improving its relationship with the black community.

He wants to KCPD to hire more minority officers and start wearing body cameras. But the city needs to buy them first.

“It’s up to us to find a way to make sure we get the funding for body cameras. That’s going to be a city council and mayor vote,” Lucas said.



Third District At-Large Councilman Brandon Ellington thinks Lucas’ plan is moving things in the right direction.

“So documentation is what the cameras provide. But solid reforms, along with repercussions from officers who do step outside of their guidelines will significantly improve the issue,” Ellington said.



The city budget is tight due to the pandemic, but Ellington thinks police reform still needs to happen.

“Put pressure on the city council and the mayor to actually create regulations and protocols in how we’re allocating that money to insure that KCPD is actually operation in the way that we want to operate,” Ellington said.



Callahan said the goal is to continue moving forward.

“For years, it’s always been centered around secrecy. But let everything be open, openly displayed and move forward,” Callahan said.