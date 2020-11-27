Kansas City mayor’s annual Christmas tree lighting goes virtual

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City mayor’s Christmas tree is now lit at Crown Center, but the annual lighting ceremony was held virtually.

Black Friday has always seen Crown Plaza light up in white lights and colors in the sky, for the annual Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony where thousands pack the pavilion area around the tree.

“Every year, I don’t miss a year,” Hannah Varela said.

But this year, the fanfare was online.

“It’s too bad we can’t be together this year but I’m here to celebrate the lighting of the mayor’s Christmas tree. Although some traditions have changed, this is a tradition that continues,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in the virtual ceremony.

But another tradition of meeting Santa Claus did not shift to virtual. Don’t worry kids, there’s a “real-live” Santa at Crown Center still. But this year children aren’t sitting on his lap. Instead, they will sit on presents behind the velvet rope 6 feet away.

“I love it when they come running up to Santa, and they throw their arms around him. So I miss that sure,” the masked man in the red suit and white beard said.

Children still get to run down their Christmas lists, but reservations are required.

“We come up here every year after Thanksgiving, and I was really hoping they’d be able to do this, and I’m glad they made a way to make it work,” Suzanne Long said.

“I think it just provides a nice bit of normalcy for the kids during a time that is not normal at all,” Emily John said.

“Since we can’t actually bump fists, we are going to air bump fists, and we are going to make the reindeer fly through the sky,” Santa told each child at the end of their visit.

And in a bit of TV magic, people all over got to see the usual stage show and lighting of the 100-foot Douglas fir in the virtual ceremony that also featured performances by Quixotic and Crown Brass.

People who came out to see the tree turn on in person had different takeaways from a lighting like none before.

“It’s pretty, not as many people, which is sad,” Varela said.

“It’s a Kansas City tradition, and it’s just beautiful,” Kristy Lewis said.

The tree will remain lit until Jan. 3. Ornaments sold from the wood of the tree will help support the less fortunate through the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund.