Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at 57th Street and Prospect Avenue that left multiple people dead early Sunday. (WDAF Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City mayor’s office is pushing to close a business operating as an unlicensed club.

Investigators say Perfect Touch Auto Shop near East 57th Street and Prospect Avenue masquerades as an auto repair shop, but also housed an illegal after-hours club.

Nikko Manning, 22, Camden Brown, 29, and Jasity Strong, 28, died in a shooting at the unlicensed club on June 25. The shooting injured six other people.

The owner of Perfect Touch Auto Shop says he hosts private events at the shop. He also claims the shooting happened across the street from his business and the victims were caught in the crossfire.

Police have responded to more than three dozen 911 calls at, and around, the illegal club over the past year, according to the city. A number of those calls came in between midnight and 6 a.m. when the unlicensed club operated.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Friday morning that his director for public safety requested the city officially revoke the licenses and close the businesses.

The revocation request will be heard by the City’s Commissioner of Revenue at a future hearing.

“I respect our businesses, but reckless disregard for the safety of patrons, neighbors, and our community will never be tolerated in Kansas City,” Lucas said.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Keivon Greene with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and other related crimes stemming from the June shooting.