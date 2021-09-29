Kansas City mechanic says customer tried to run him over, but he’s been charged now

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City mechanic says he’s facing charges because one of his customers lied about him, and he says that’s not all she did.

“And I felt it with her eyes, and I felt it with her voice that she did not want me in this world no more,” Juhbear Kitara said.

It was a moment Kitara’s life flashed before his eyes. He showed FOX4 a video of who he said was a customer trying to run him over.

“For the grace of God, I was able to make it to my house safe and securely,” he said.

Kitara said it all started when the customer said she couldn’t pay him $900 for fixing her car. He said he decided to stay in the woman’s car because he wanted the money she owed him.

But Kitara said the woman threatened him that she would take him to a friend’s house who would force him out of her car. When he did get out of the car, Kitara said the woman ran after him, and she and a friend attacked him.

“She stated that she has a gun in the car and that they’re not afraid to use it,” Kitara said. “When I noticed that my life was in danger, I proceeded to exchange my gun, load it and claim while having it pointed to the ground leave me alone.”

That’s when he said he walked away and, moments later, saw his customer trying to run him over. Someone at the scene called police.

Now Kitara is facing a first-degree robbery charge. He said the woman claims he stole her key fob.

FOX4 got a hold of the court documents that say, at first, the woman told detectives she pulled over, Kitara went to the driver’s door and he dragged her out of the car.

But detectives said she changed her story, admitting Kitara didn’t pull her out of the car. But court documents say she claimed he grabbed her key fob from the console and jumped out of the car. That’s when she said she chased him.

Kitara has a court appearance on Thursday.

FOX4 called and texted the customer but didn’t get a response.